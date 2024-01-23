YFN Lucci

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

YFN Lucci Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Violating The Street Gang Prevention Act

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Today (Jan. 23), YFN Lucci pleaded guilty in his racketeering case in Fulton County. 

The prosecution proposed a 20-year sentence with 10 years to be served. Under the plea deal, the “7.62” rapper will get credit for time already served since his surrender on Jan. 13, 2021. He will reportedly spend 3 1/2 months in jail and then be released to serve the remainder of it on probation.

During the verdict, the Ray Ray from Summerhill artist apologized to the victim’s family, his own family and friends, and the court. According to WSB-TV Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, “YFN Lucci will serve about 3.5 months in jail, and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation.”

The reporter continued, “As part of [the] plea deal, the State has agreed to write a letter to the pardon and parole board that it will not object to his early release.”

Outside of court, Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, spoke on whether or not the rapper will be a key witness in Young Thug’s RICO trial. “Anybody that says that’s a liar. We all just went to court today. Clear as day: There’s no cooperation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case,” he responded. “Anybody who wants to subpoena him, we’ll file a subpoena to squash that subpoena.”

Findling added, “He wants nothing to do with that case. He’s made that clear for 3 1/2 years. He has said that he knows nothing and he will not participate in that case, and he’s steadfast through three weeks of jury.”

In May 2021, Lucci was indicted alongside several others in a 105-count racketeering indictment related to the Bloods street gang. They implicated him in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

News
YFN Lucci
YFN Lucci

