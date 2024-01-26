News Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Eminem Says The Possibility Of Him Working With Coi Leray Is "In The Toilet" / 01.26.2024

Eminem reignited his longstanding feud with Benzino in his latest feature, “Doomsday, Pt. 2.” Released today (Jan. 26), the song appeared on Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade compilation, All Is Yellow.

The “Stan” artist took direct shots at The Source co-founder, mocking both his financial situation and physical stature. In the track, Eminem rapped, “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the f**k is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?/ Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks.”

Elsewhere in the verse, Eminem seemingly took a jab at Benzino’s sexuality. “In them cheap hotels that they catch you in/ Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said 210/ Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn/ In a room with one single bed, two men/ Shady, man, you can’t — yes, you can,” he spat.

Listen to the song below.

Eminem also name-dropped Benzino’s daughter. He stated, “Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/ But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say/ Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, aye?”

Benzino has been a long-time rival of Eminem, with their feud dating back to the early 2000s. In March 2022, the former claimed the beef was over, but he continued to publicly criticize the Detroit native, especially after his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Fortunately, Leray took the high road and expressed her support for the 8 Mile star via Twitter. She wrote, “I’m about love, equality, respect, and forgiveness. I have nothing against Eminem. Twenty-five years of my life, all I know is he [is] a very talented artist and actor!”