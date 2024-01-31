News River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Victoria Monét Reveals She Contemplated Quitting Music: "I Questioned It So Much" / 01.31.2024

Before she was nominated seven times for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Victoria Monét spent several years as a songwriter and emerging artist. She released four EPs since 2014’s Nightmares & Lullabies – Act 1, including 2020’s JAGUAR. However, none of them seemed to amass the level of attention she was hoping for.

Today (Jan. 31), Monét spoke with Variety about how she almost gave up on music despite penning hits for Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and Fifth Harmony. She said, “At the time, I questioned it so much: Like, what is it about me that’s so lackluster? Why aren’t people seeing me? It was even to the point where I would sing demos and try to sound really great so rappers would keep me on the hook.”

“I feel like maybe even that is a part of what was so hard. I had something to prove. It wasn’t just handed to me,” the songstress added. “So it’s all a part of why I think things are coming to fruition now: It’s just time. It’s almost like, ‘Alright, girl — you didn’t give up. We’re going to give you something.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Fast forward to 2023, Monét’s major label debut album, JAGUAR II, was met with much-deserved praise. The standout cut “On My Mama” landed her first No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Also on the project, tracks like “Alright” and “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye became fan favorites.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Monét opened up about her fear of telling the world she was bisexual. In 2018, the singer came out, and in 2023, she confirmed a previously rumored relationship with Kehlani. “I thought that conforming would make me go further,” the artist told the publication. “Being picturesque, straight… It almost felt like you didn’t want to add any more [weight] to your ankles trying to win a race. It’s like, ‘You’re already a woman, you’re already Black — you’d better pick a struggle.’”