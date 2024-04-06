News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Victoria Monét Fires A Team Member For Retweeting A Post Bashing JT On Social Media / 04.06.2024

Amidst the fiery social media beef between GloRilla and JT, Victoria Monét has stepped in to clear up any misconceptions about a post her account reshared on the app formerly known as Twitter.

In a lengthy Instagram Live, she claimed, “I got pulled out of rehearsal to be told that someone on my social media team did something they were not supposed to be doing and pressing buttons they were not supposed to press, and that is really frustrating to me.”

Monét continued to say, “I really have no problem with either of them, I am sending so much love, I don’t f**k with Black women beefing online. I want everyone to love each other; I am your world peace, b**ch. I wish people knew that in my character, I wouldn’t do that. I love my Black women, I support my Black women, and I wouldn’t put them down.”

One fan said, “Y’all know it looks messy if she retweets that but are confused on why the person got fired, but was just calling Saweetie messy for liking JT’s tweet.” Another commenter stated, “Every time a celeb gets caught up, they blame it on their social media team.” While someone else said, “[I don’t know], I believe her. Victoria doesn’t seem problematic.”

There has been a massive conversation around the disagreement between GloRilla and JT. Friday (April 5) evening, GloRilla name-dropped the former City Girls member on “Aite” from her new LP, Ehhthang Ehhthang. The “Tomorrow 2” emcee said, “‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**kin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/ Know b**ches always havin’ ana that they keep a secret/ Forever clappin’ for the next b**ch, I ain’t competin’.”

This song sparked a fire that does not seem to be getting blown out any time soon. Check out the song that has sparked the new controversy from GloRilla and Kevo Muney below.