Kanye West Makes A Surprise Appearance At Travis Scott's Orlando Concert Wearing A Mask / 02.01.2024

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” stop in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

Wearing a white mask, Kanye performed hits from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, including “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway,” alongside a rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo. Ty Dolla Sign also joined the rapper for “Fade” and “Vultures” from their upcoming joint project of the same name.

Scott hinted at the special night ahead of the show on Twitter. He reposted an image of West walking through the airport with the same mask he shared on his Instagram Stories hours prior. During the concert itself, the Houston native paid homage to his mentor and frequent collaborator. He stated, “I wouldn’t be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me… Make some noise for the greatest of all time.”

ORLANDO TONIGHT IS GONNA BE SPECIAL ❗️ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 31, 2024

Earlier that day, Kanye’s daughter North West was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the updated tracklist for Vultures Vol. 1. It included a number of songs previously previewed at the Miami and Las Vegas listening events. “Everybody” featuring Charlie Wilson, “Beg Forgiveness” with Chris Brown, and “F**k Sumn” with Quavo and Playboy Carti were among them.

Future, Kid Cudi, YG, James Blake, Young Thug, and Freddie Gibbs will also appear on the 18-track offering. Noticeably absent, however, is the Nicki Minaj-assisted “New Body.” In December 2023, she rejected Kanye’s clearance request due to her promoting Pink Friday 2 at the time.

During an Instagram Live, she explained, “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”