Kanye West and Travis Scott

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images

Kanye West Makes A Surprise Appearance At Travis Scott's Orlando Concert Wearing A Mask

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.01.2024

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” stop in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (Jan. 31). 

Wearing a white mask, Kanye performed hits from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, including “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway,” alongside a rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo. Ty Dolla Sign also joined the rapper for “Fade” and “Vultures” from their upcoming joint project of the same name.

Scott hinted at the special night ahead of the show on Twitter. He reposted an image of West walking through the airport with the same mask he shared on his Instagram Stories hours prior. During the concert itself, the Houston native paid homage to his mentor and frequent collaborator. He stated, “I wouldn’t be here on this stage without my brother, man. He opened up these doors for me… Make some noise for the greatest of all time.”

Earlier that day, Kanye’s daughter North West was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the updated tracklist for Vultures Vol. 1. It included a number of songs previously previewed at the Miami and Las Vegas listening events. “Everybody” featuring Charlie Wilson, “Beg Forgiveness” with Chris Brown, and “F**k Sumn” with Quavo and Playboy Carti were among them. 

Future, Kid Cudi, YG, James Blake, Young Thug, and Freddie Gibbs will also appear on the 18-track offering. Noticeably absent, however, is the Nicki Minaj-assisted “New Body.” In December 2023, she rejected Kanye’s clearance request due to her promoting Pink Friday 2 at the time. 

During an Instagram Live, she explained, “Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

News
Kanye West
Travis Scott

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Faces Backlash After Calling For Tory Lanez's Freedom: "Free My Boy"

During Adin Ross’ Kick livestream, Chris Brown showed love to his former collaborator: “I f**k ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.30.2024
News

Chrisean Rock Says She And Blueface Are "Going To Give It Another Try" After Getting Face Tattoo Of The Rapper

Despite their on-and-off relationship, Chrisean Rock said she got Blueface tattooed on her cheek because ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.29.2024
News

Kai Cenat Breaks His Streaming Setup After Losing $30,000 Madden NFL Match To 21 Savage: "You Broke Everything, Bro!"

21 Savage was the latest rapper on Kai Cenat’s livestream: “Get out of here, bro!”
By Malcolm Trapp
01.30.2024
News

Shannon Sharpe Upsets The BeyHive After Suggesting Beyoncé Isn't "Moving The Needle" Like Taylor Swift

Shannon Sharpe likened Taylor Swift’s influence to that of Michael Jackson: “Beyoncé ain’t moving the ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.29.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories