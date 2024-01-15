News Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Teases New Project In The Works Amid "UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR" / 01.15.2024

On Sunday (Jan. 14), Travis Scott hinted at a new project in response to a fan’s suggestion on social media.

Interacting with a fan account on Twitter, a user proposed, “Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour.” Scott intriguingly responded, “[Are you] in my brain or what????” The interaction, combined with a subsequent post from the rapper showing a makeshift recording studio, sparked speculations about an upcoming LP.

R u in my brain or what ???? https://t.co/CvM3tVo6cD — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 14, 2024

If Scott does plan to release a track for each city on his current “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” the LP could potentially feature over 20 tracks. The trek began in October 2023 with stops in major cities such as Charlotte, Los Angeles, Portland, Baltimore and Atlanta. It completed its first leg in December and is currently on its second leg until early February. Moreover, the latter part of the tour boasts opening acts Babyface Ray, Veeze and Skilla Baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keep Dreaming (@veezeworst)

Last Thursday (Jan. 11), CTV News Montreal’s Kelly Greig reported that three of the Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup trophies fell over as a result of Scott’s show at the Bell Centre. “Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre,” she shared via Twitter. “Apparently, the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday [had] such strong bass [that] three of them fell, and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first.”

In December 2023, the “FE!N” hitmaker canceled his Chicago performance on the day it was slated to take place. The United Center announced, “Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first. pic.twitter.com/ZyqTrdTlXD — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2024

Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. pic.twitter.com/tdtBUcMfk5 — United Center (@UnitedCenter) December 15, 2023

“UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” will come to a close on Feb. 5 in Louisville, Kentucky. Additionally, Scott’s next show is slated to take place on Wednesday (Jan. 17) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.