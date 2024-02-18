News MEGA / Contributor via Getty Images ASAP Rocky Gives Fans An Update On Rihanna's Next Album / 02.18.2024

Rihanna has been trending on social media since ASAP Rocky gave a few fans an exciting yet vague update on the “Sex With Me” singer’s forthcoming ninth album. The project would be the first album that she has released since her instant classic ANTI.

Many supporters believed the “Work” songstress would share a new album during her highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVII. While she did not share a project or any new music, she did showcase a baby bump. This left members of Rihanna’s fan base, “The Navy,” excited for her personally but bummed because of the lack of announcements for new music.

When asked by fans for an update on the forthcoming LP, ASAP Rocky suggested, “She’s working on it,” while wearing a bright smile. One fan commented on the video, saying, “Thank goodness. We need something original and tangible because the music game out here is questionable!” Another user said, “love [how] he lies for her ’cause she ain’t working on no d**n music, and I’m fine with that.”

ASAP Rocky recently made headlines after he teamed up with Rihanna as the face of Fenty Beauty’s new unisex lip balm. Shared on Thursday, Jan. 4, Rocky showcased the Barbados Cherry-powered Lux Balm, which boasts vitamin E and shea butter. The clip also featured a few bars from the New York native’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which came out in July 2023.

He rapped, “Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b**ch, this ain’t lip gloss/ Lip balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom.” Priced at $16, the product is now available to purchase via the Fenty Beauty website. Check out the ad starring Rocky below.