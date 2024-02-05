News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Victoria Monét, SZA, And Lil Durk Win Big At The 2024 Grammy Awards / 02.05.2024

The 66th Grammy Awards were held on Sunday (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles, California. The event honored the year’s standout musical talents, with several artists receiving multiple accolades.

Notably, Victoria Monét secured the Best New Artist award among her many victories in the R&B category. SZA, who was the evening’s most nominated act, also left with Best R&B Song for “Snooze,” Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost In The Machine” alongside Phoebe Bridgers. Elsewhere, Coco Jones and PJ Morton earned Best R&B Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance, respectively.

For Hip Hop, Killer Mike garnered three Grammy Awards. His MICHAEL LP earned him the Best Rap Album. Additionally, “Scientists & Engineers” featuring Andre 3000 and Future won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Lil Durk’s “All My Life” with J. Cole took home Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Other winners included Tyla’s “Water” as well as Barbie The Album, which housed records from PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, and The KID LAROI.

The night was also filled with several heartwarming acceptance speeches. After receiving the Best New Artist award, Monét shared, “This is because of you guys. You guys pressed that button. We were in your emails. Thank you so much. Thank you to my mom, a single mom raising this really bad girl. Thank you so much. I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example.”

She continued, “Thank you, God … This award was a 15-year pursuit. I moved to LA in 2009, and I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted. And you can look at the music industry as soil, and it can be looked at as dirty, or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath the ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today, I’m sprouting finally above ground.”