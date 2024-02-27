YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Baby Mother Arcola Says Her Alleged Kidnapping Was A "Prank Gone Wrong"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.27.2024

Over the weekend, Rap-Up reported that YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s baby mother Arcola was allegedly kidnapped and trapped inside a trunk. She took to Instagram Live last Saturday (Feb. 24), where she appeared to be pleading with viewers for help: “Oh my God, you guys save me.”

The woman gave an update via her Instagram Story hours later. She wrote, “I’m okay. I am okay; it’s really me. The people close to me know I’m okay. That’s why my family [hasn’t] posted me. I’m okay, I swear.”

During a Twitter Spaces session on Monday (Feb. 26) night, Arcola revealed that the entire incident was a hoax. “If you don’t understand my sense of humor, that’s on you. But yeah, I do need to stop playing like that,” she said. “Lesson learned from the situation. I will never play like that again, but stop trying to make it like I was really trying to go on with the lie.”

“I was outside for a reason. I’m not hiding. I’m not trying to make it like I really got kidnapped,” Arcola continued in an attempt to justify the situation. “Like I said, it was a prank gone wrong. Y’all blew that video up. Those were never my intentions.”

Arcola and YoungBoy share a son named Kaell. In total, the rapper has 11 children, including one with Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. 

During a January interview with Bootleg Kev, the Baton Rouge native spoke about being a dad. “I’m not really big on it, to be honest. It’s a crazy topic ’cause I’m not the type to sugarcoat nothing,” YoungBoy revealed. “[My kids and I] bond a lot, but I’m mostly really inside.”

On the music side, the “Kacey Talk” hitmaker debuted Decided 2 in 2023. It boasted a lone feature from Rod Wave in addition to surefire tracks like “Life N Glory” and “My Body.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
NBA YoungBoy

