Rihanna Trends After Performing At A Pre-Wedding Party In India / 03.02.2024

Friday (March 1) night, Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, one of the wealthiest couples in India. Anant is the youngest son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

People reported that Anant and his fianceé will officially tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Their pre-wedding party was reportedly attended by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, members of Bhutan’s royal family and more of the world’s most powerful elites.

When videos of the performance were released, one fan said, “Bruh, Rihanna just had a baby. Why are people piling on her??!?! I don’t understand the mean tweets I’ve been seeing on my timeline all morning. She looks good. The performance looked great. What’s all this for?”

One fan responded, “They’ll say, ‘Well, Beyoncé performed better soon after giving birth!’ But the thing is… she shouldn’t have been expected to! And neither should Rihanna! She’s allowed to take it easy after just having a kid. She looked beautiful and she didn’t kill herself doing it. It’s a win!”

They’ll say “well Beyoncé performed better soon after giving birth!” But the thing is… she shouldn’t have been expected to! And neither should Rihanna! She’s allowed to take it easy after just having a kid. She looked beautiful and she didn’t kill herself doing it. It’s a win! — Felicia ❀◕‿◕❀ (@Afro_Bella90) March 2, 2024

Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde posted an Instagram Live video with the “B**ch Better Have My Money” singer after the performance. In the clip, Rihanna says, “always want to talk about an album, never asks about my kids.”

Rihanna was also praised for her willingness to embrace fans while in India; she posed for countless photos and even danced with the wedding party following her performance. TMZ reported, “The real reason for her smile, though, is probably the direct deposit hitting her account — she was reportedly paid $6 million for the one-night gig… but, because the show was so long, there’s speculation she even got up to eight figures!”