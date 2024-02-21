Interest David Cooper / Toronto Star via Getty Images 6 Singers Who Are Pisces / 02.21.2024

Pisces is the 12th and final sign of the zodiac. It’s represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, symbolizing the constant division of the horoscope’s attention between fantasy and reality. Ruled by Neptune, the sign is often associated with creativity, intuition, and emotional depth. Pisceans are known for their artistic talents and ability to empathize, making them naturally inclined toward expressive and soulful endeavors.

The water sign’s connection to the emotional and the mystical allows for a unique exploration of the human experience. That being said, those themes are often reflected in R&B and soul music. From stars like Rihanna and Jhené Aiko to newcomers like Rileyy Lanez, Pisces artists explore love, hope, resilience and loss.

In honor of the zodiac sign’s season, Rap-Up gathered six Pisces singers you should know about. Check them out below.

1. Rihanna

Rihanna is a Pisces Sun born on Feb. 20, 1988. With a career spanning several decades, the “Diamonds” singer seamlessly navigated the music industry. From early hits like “Pon de Replay” to expansive projects such as Loud and ANTI, her journey is a testament to the zodiac’s traits of adaptability and innovation.

Beyond music, Rihanna’s entrepreneurial ventures — Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty — highlight her commitment to inclusivity and creativity. The traits align with Pisces’ compassionate aspects. Just like the versatility of the water sign, her impact extends beyond entertainment while influencing fashion, beauty and culture worldwide.

2. Jhené Aiko

Born on March 16, 1988, Jhené Aiko intertwines the introspective and fluid nature of Pisces in her musical journey. Breaking through with 2013’s Sail Out, the Los Angeles native has consistently explored themes of self-discovery, healing and emotional depth across her discography, including albums like Trip and Chilombo.

In “Fly A** Pisces,” the songstress crooned, “I think you need somebody like me/ Something like a fly a** Pisces/ Someone who will never let you go.” Being a mother of two, Aiko’s catalog reflects a personal voyage that resonates with the empathetic and introspective qualities often attributed to her zodiac sign without compromising the individuality of her sound.

“The most Pisces thing about me is that at any given moment, I can be anything, and changing my mind, and also having an open mind,” Aiko told Byrdie in 2019. “The least Pisces thing about me is my rising sign, which is Sagittarius, which is very extroverted and very social.”

3. Rileyy Lanez

Although a relatively fresh face in the industry, Rileyy Lanez taps into the Piscean well of emotional depth and vulnerability. As evident in songs like “I’m Leaving” and “4U,” her music navigates the intricacies of love, loss and the journey to self-awareness. Similar to other names on this list, Lanez’s strong vocal delivery and straightforward lyrical approach bring a raw honesty to her work that rings with the sign’s emphasis on emotional expression.

4. Giveon

Since his breakthrough single and subsequent Drake co-sign, Giveon has distinguished himself from the current crop of male R&B singers with a deep baritone and narrative-rich lyrics. Born on Feb. 21, 1995, his music reflects Pisces’ depth through stories of love and vulnerability. Fan-favorites such as “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” and “All To Me” serve as a mature exploration of the themes that reflect the sign’s sensitivity. Similarly, Giveon’s approach to singing and songwriting combines traditional soul with contemporary clarity that works through authentic storytelling and a minimalist production backdrop.

In 2022, Giveon told Harper’s BAZAAR, “I am a Pisces, and as a creative, you have to be in tune with your emotions. I hear a lot of people say that Pisces are more sensitive.”

5. Tink

Born on March 18, 1995, Tink has been a mainstay in R&B since 2014’s “Treat Me Like Somebody.” Projects like Winter’s Diary and Hopeless Romantic engage with topics of love, empowerment and personal struggle. The Illinois native uses her platform to voice the complexities of the heart and identity while revealing the nuanced experiences of her life. Meanwhile, Tink’s ability to articulate the emotional landscape of her listeners notably aligns with the Piscean trait of empathy.

“I am such a Pisces, and I’m so creative. I just have a particular way I like to do everything,” Tink shared with Urban Magazine in 2023. “Having the freedom, I feel like I’m able to better tap in and connect with my audience. I know what the girls want to hear.”

6. Maeta

Maeta’s rise to fame in the R&B scene showcases the water signs’ affinity for emotional exploration and expression. With her debut EP, Do Not Disturb, she delved into subjects like growth, love and self-reflection, embodying the sign’s introspective and sensitive traits. Meanwhile, standout cuts like “B**ch Don’t Be Mad” and “Questions” are characterized by a blend of soulful melodies and honest lyrics. Maeta’s music not only highlights her ability to connect on a profound level but also showcases the Piscean trait of finding beauty and growth in vulnerability.

“I want to get a little less in my feelings, but I’m a Pisces. So, I don’t think that’s possible. I’m Pisces, very emotional. I mean, naturally an emotional person. So, I don’t think that’s going away for me,” Maeta explained in a conversation with Kolor Magazine.