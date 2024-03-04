News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images ScHoolboy Q Says ‘BLUE LIPS’ Is His Best Project While Ranking All Six Albums In Discography / 03.04.2024

Last Friday (March 1), ScHoolboy Q put out his latest project, BLUE LIPS. In addition to surefire tracks like “oHio” and “Yeern 101,” the 18-song offering boasted guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, AzChike, Ab-Soul, and Jozzy, to mention a few.

On Sunday (March 3), the artist decided to rank his six studio albums while providing insights into each. Starting the list at No. 6 was his debut LP, Setbacks, which came out in 2011. Q explained, “I barely started rapping, and [you] can tell… [I was still] finding myself but was pretty good for only rapping about four to five years.”

CrasH Talk landed at the fifth spot. Q admitted to pursuing first-week sales with the 2019 release. Despite featuring big names like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, he felt it didn’t fully meet his standards. “To be honest, [it still contains some] of my best rappin’,” the musician acknowledged.

Fourth place went to Oxymoron, his first major label effort with Interscope Records in 2014, while Habits & Contradictions ranked third. Speaking on the former, Q said, “I mean, this album is extremely good and I’m still living off this album literally. [The] thing [that] killed me [with] this album was having to make a Target version, Best Buy version, Apple exclusive, and a deluxe.”

Elsewhere, second place was reserved for Blank Face LP. Kanye West, Vince Staples, SZA, E-40, Kendrick Lamar, and Miguel were among some of the household names that contributed to the 2016 body of work. “[It’s] one of the most creative GANGSTA RAP albums ever,” Q exclaimed.

As to be expected, BLUE LIPS topped his list. Although it’s his latest work, Q expressed a strong connection to it in a lengthy post on Twitter. He wrote, “I mean, [bro], y’all [never] heard me rap like this… [The] album [has] been done for years to be real… I just didn’t know where I would fit in this circus of just bulls**t and algorithm, so I made my bed and chose art… I’m [too] good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment… I’m 37 and still hungry. I honestly don’t think nobody can f**k [with] me to be real.”

1. BLUE LIPS

it’s early but it’s How I feel today 🤷🏾‍♂️ could cHange.. I mean braH yall neva Heard me rap like tHis.. album been done for years to be real.. I just didn’t know wHere I would fit in tHis circus of just bullsHit & algoritHm so I made my bed and cHose art… I’m 2 good… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

2. BLANK FACE LP 🤷🏾‍♂️

After dropping pop records I didn’t wanna get boxed in.. was told tHis album wasn’t ready yet 🤦🏾‍♂️ yea fucked my Head up almost ruined me. Was told THat part flopped 🤦🏾‍♂️ fucked my Head up.. I stayed down Had a so called bad first week for 2016 standards 😂 sum… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

3. HABITS & CONTRADICTIONS

BRAH I figured it out… made a Hit indie Hands on tHe wHeel 🤔 blessed omg 🤦🏾‍♂️

THere He go 🤦🏾‍♂️ bro so many HigHs… nigHtmare on figg sacrilegious Raymond 1968 portis Head samples.. I don’t know How I pulled tHis off on god… but 8 outta 10 for me… take… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

4. OXYMORON

SHOCKING I know 😫 a lot of pop records “ it was my cHoice” I love OutKast and said wHy not 🤷🏾‍♂️ I mean tHis album is extremely good and I’m still living off tHis album literally 🤦🏾‍♂️ da tHing dat killed me wit tHis album was Having to make a (target version, Best Buy… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

5. CRASH TALK

Was cHasing tHe first week number 🤦🏾‍♂️ album Has HigHs tHo 🗣️ to be Honest sum of my best rappin even tHo it wasn’t to my standards personally.. still good tHo — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024