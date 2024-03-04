ScHoolboy Q

NBC / Contributor via Getty Images

ScHoolboy Q Says ‘BLUE LIPS’ Is His Best Project While Ranking All Six Albums In Discography

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2024

Last Friday (March 1), ScHoolboy Q put out his latest project, BLUE LIPS. In addition to surefire tracks like “oHio” and “Yeern 101,” the 18-song offering boasted guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs, AzChike, Ab-Soul, and Jozzy, to mention a few.

On Sunday (March 3), the artist decided to rank his six studio albums while providing insights into each. Starting the list at No. 6 was his debut LP, Setbacks, which came out in 2011. Q explained, “I barely started rapping, and [you] can tell… [I was still] finding myself but was pretty good for only rapping about four to five years.”

CrasH Talk landed at the fifth spot. Q admitted to pursuing first-week sales with the 2019 release. Despite featuring big names like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, he felt it didn’t fully meet his standards. “To be honest, [it still contains some] of my best rappin’,” the musician acknowledged.

Fourth place went to Oxymoron, his first major label effort with Interscope Records in 2014, while Habits & Contradictions ranked third. Speaking on the former, Q said, “I mean, this album is extremely good and I’m still living off this album literally. [The] thing [that] killed me [with] this album was having to make a Target version, Best Buy version, Apple exclusive, and a deluxe.”

Elsewhere, second place was reserved for Blank Face LP. Kanye West, Vince Staples, SZA, E-40, Kendrick Lamar, and Miguel were among some of the household names that contributed to the 2016 body of work. “[It’s] one of the most creative GANGSTA RAP albums ever,” Q exclaimed.

As to be expected, BLUE LIPS topped his list. Although it’s his latest work, Q expressed a strong connection to it in a lengthy post on Twitter. He wrote, “I mean, [bro], y’all [never] heard me rap like this… [The] album [has] been done for years to be real… I just didn’t know where I would fit in this circus of just bulls**t and algorithm, so I made my bed and chose art… I’m [too] good to let my talent go to waste over a viral moment… I’m 37 and still hungry. I honestly don’t think nobody can f**k [with] me to be real.”

Check out Q’s tweets below.

News
ScHoolboy Q

