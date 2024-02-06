Music Videos Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images ScHoolboy Q Shares "Blueslides" And "Back In Love" Videos, But They're Available To View For 24 Hours / 02.06.2024

Last Thursday (Feb. 1), Schoolboy Q signaled his full return to music with the upcoming release of his album BLUE LIPS. Today (Feb. 6), he released two singles, “Blueslides” and “Back In Love” featuring Devin Malik, which are available online for just 24 hours, according to the press release.

“Blueslides” saw Q over a subdued, jazzy beat that juxtaposed his rap star life with personal challenges and family commitments. He rapped, “The lil’ boy father ’bout nothin’, so I roll up my sleeve/ I was always good at everything, especially my dreams/ But lately, I ain’t really been myself, ain’t strong as I seem/ I been hustlin’, day in, day out, belong to the streets/ But sometimes you gotta be a deadbeat when the kids gotta eat.”

Watch the visuals below.

Conversely, “Back In Love” takes a heavier approach with its thunderous beat. It’s complemented by nostalgic clips of a young Q and boasts mentions of Donald Trump and Future. Check out the video below.

In September 2023, Q spoke with the “Back On Figg” podcast about why he doesn’t release music as often as his TDE peers. “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, ‘No, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs to,’” he explained. “I do what I want because I move off peace. I move off my experiences.”

BLUE LIPS is the rapper’s first full-length project since 2019’s CrasH Talk, which was met with critical acclaim. It was released with 14 tracks, including features from 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, 6LACK, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and Travis Scott. Meanwhile, “Chopstix,” “Numb Numb Juice,” and “Water” became fan favorites. Q went on tour in support of the LP months after it came out. Jay Rock and NAV joined him as supporting acts.