Freddie Gibbs Takes Aim At DJ Akademiks On ScHoolboy Q's "oHio": "I'ma Catch Another Lawsuit" / 03.01.2024

At midnight (March 1), ScHoolboy Q’s long-awaited sixth studio album, BLUE LIPS, came out. The project boasted contributions from Rico Nasty, Ab-Soul and Freddie Gibbs, who decided to take aim at DJ Akademiks during his featured appearance on the track “oHio.”

During the latter half of the song, Gibbs spat, “H**s f**kin’ fo’ the clout, not the loot/ Smack a n**ga in his mouth for the loot/ If I ever see that p**sy n**ga Akademiks, I’ma catch another lawsuit.” The Indiana rapper called out his long-time rival while seemingly referencing the sexual assault charges that he was acquitted of in 2016.

Listen to the record below.

Akademiks and the “4 Thangs” artist’s beef initially began in 2020 after the latter called Jeezy “irrelevant.” While discussing the incident, the streamer said, “Freddie Gibbs, you are absolutely irrelevant as well… If Jeezy drop an album right now, he [would] sell 50,000… Relevancy means is your music actually doing anything? And to be honest, other than the few people who f**k with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?”

The pair have also traded shots via Twitter over the years, with one of the more notable instances being Gibbs poking fun at Akademiks being accused of sexual assault in December 2023. The internet personality fired back amid NSFW photos of the musician surfacing online in February.

Gibbs’ “oHio” diss came on the heels of his feud with JPEGMAFIA. The two got into a seemingly one-sided dispute amid the success of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 1, which they both contributed to.

“Never got shot at and did nothing, never got beat up, never spread my a** online, baby got no d**k dent. I guess I’m the [gangsta] now,” JPEG said in a now-deleted tweet. Another read, “And we at the same hotel; this n**ga so p**sy.”

Meanwhile, Akademiks similarly got called out by Yung Miami on her latest single, “50/50,” in February. She rapped, “You a b**ch, why you speakin’ on women?/ Yeah, leave him alone/ Mr. Pocket P**sy, what you beatin’ on?”