Rick Ross and Tyreek Hill

Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images and Kara Durrette / Contributor via Getty Images

Rick Ross Responds To Tyreek Hill Calling Him Out For Filming Home Fire: "I Wasn't Picking On You"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.06.2024

Earlier this week, Tyreek Hill called out Rick Ross for recording his house during a fire. The incident, which occurred in January in Broward County, Florida, was captured and shared online by the “Aston Martin Music hitmaker.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver addressed the situation during a Tuesday (March 5) airing of “Pivot Podcast.” Hill stated, “I just wanna say, Rick Ross, I can’t vibe with you. I can’t f**k with you [anymore], bro. You ain’t even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman [when] you got my number. You get on Twitter, post me all over Twitter after what me and my family went through. You [are] supposed to be the neighborhood hero.”

Today (March 6), Ross responded via his Instagram Story. “Tyreek Hill, I wasn’t picking on you, homie. I wasn’t picking on you at all. First of all, I’m assuming you’re an All-Pro, wealthy, [and have] great homeowner’s insurance who gon’ go get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars, so it ain’t nothing to pick on you about,” he said. “More importantly, your beautiful mother and family was straight. I didn’t film [any] of them, homie. And let’s not act like I’m the one who premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib.”

Ross originally captured the blaze from his property across the street. He speculated on the cause and potential damage via Instagram Live. “Just my opinion: [It] must be an electrical fire because the smoke is getting thicker and thicker… More and more helicopters [are coming],” he commented. The rapper also reassured his followers that, according to firefighters at the scene, there were no injuries and the situation was under control.

The cause was later revealed to be a child playing with a cigarette lighter. Notably, the $6.9 million home was purchased in 2022 following Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins.

Musically, Ross has kept a relatively low profile so far this year. However, 2023 saw him and Meek Mill releasing Too Good To Be True. The project housed fan favorites such as “Dead Last” and “SHAQ & KOBE.”

News
Rick Ross

