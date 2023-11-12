Meek Mill and Rick Ross

Meek Mill Responds To Album Projections For 'Too Good To Be True' With Rick Ross

On Sunday (Nov. 12), Meek Mill shared his thoughts on the sales projections for his new collaboration album, Too Good To Be True, with Rick Ross.

In his first post, he stated, “It says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k the first week. I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a controlled music environment. That’s why we dropping music on Fridays. It doesn’t make sense… Now, we all own our music. We are getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions, and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap is doing well.”

Shortly after, he posted, “The streets love this album too! I’m using every drop of my talent now. I own 100 percent of my music now! It was the top-tier rap for the hustlers and winners! Tap in “ITS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE,” owned by “WILLIAM ROBERTS X ROBERT WILLIAMS DIRSTO BY: GAMMA.”

He followed up by stating, “Staring at social media fantasizing about others’ lives and getting mentally sick! I saw it happen to so many people! It’s like a clout zombie effect.” The public perception of Mill and Ross’ latest LP has been balanced.

One fan on social media said, “Bro made a mid-album and got the results that’s deserved. You all was chatting the whole album. And it has no reply value, IMO. Meek make better albums by himself, to be honest. And then Drake and Ross collabs are ten times better than every track here. I was excited to hear this, too. D**n.” While another fan stated, “I’m about to play it just cause you said you 100% own it. Good luck on this new endeavor!!”

Mill ended his series of social posts by claiming, “I never wanted to be on billboards… a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today… If people believe that tho, I want that market too. I’m Hungry, lol”

