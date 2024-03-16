News Robert Smith / Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Explains Why She Didn't Release Her Remix To Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)" / 03.16.2024

On Friday (March 15), Cardi B provided insight on a few topics in her life during her interview with Speedy Morman. For the first time since Ice Spice’s ascension, Cardi B shared why she did not officially release her remix to “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Complex reported, “In an interview with Speedy Morman for ‘360 With Speedy,’ Cardi was asked about the rumors she recorded a remix for the song alongside Central Cee. ‘I don’t know about Central Cee, but I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sounded,’ she shared at the 32:30 point of the episode, seen above. ‘I love the record, I did not like how I sound. You know, it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it looks… I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me, and they’re going to drag the song bad.””

She continued, stating, “I’m really good at being more aggressive than being, like, more sexy. I feel like I’m better off being aggressive than being sexy. So, I just felt like it was not giving, I was like, ‘I don’t even want to do this to this girl.’ The record is already great, I don’t want to f**k it up. I just hated my verse… I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is embarrassing. I can’t catch the beat for s**t.’ Doing drill music is not as easy as people think it is.”

The official remix of the record featured Nicki Minaj, serving as the two New York emcees’ first official collaboration. Cardi B also used the interview to detail her experience with cosmetic surgery, her relationship with Offset, her new album and more.

Although Cardi hasn’t formally announced her sophomore LP’s title or release date, she hinted that it would arrive before 2024 ends. On her Instagram Story, she stated, “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]… I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year.”

Check out her newest single “Enough (Miami)” below.