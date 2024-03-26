News MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Threatens To Sue LAPD After They Allegedly Made Her Get “Butt-Naked” During Investigation / 03.26.2024

Cardi B plans on taking legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) following an incident at her residence, where she alleged that authorities made her undress.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (March 25), she detailed the encounter. The artist stated, “I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was dead-a** a movie and whatever, but you already know I’m about to sue the LAPD.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker later voiced her disbelief over the situation, highlighting her confusion about being suspected of drug trafficking. “I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that,'” she recounted.

Cardi also speculated that the tip-off to the police might have been the work of an adversary. “They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue,” she explained. “I really feel like it was one of my opps and s**t. They really trying to ruin my life type s**t.”

Toward the end of the clip, Cardi thanked her fans for supporting “Enough (Miami).” The record, which came out on March 15, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its accompanying visuals have roughly 8.4 million YouTube views to date.

The track followed Cardi’s “Like What (Freestyle).” The latter-mentioned song sampled Missy Elliott’s smash hit “She’s A B**ch,” and Offset directed the music video. It also served as the New York native’s first solo release of 2024. Meanwhile, her most recent featured appearances include Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix)” and Shakira’s “Puntería.”