Cardi B Buys A Coach Bag Amid "Like What (Freestyle)" Lyric Controversy / 03.06.2024

Last Friday (March 1), Cardi B debuted her first musical offering of 2024, “Like What (Freestyle).” The song sampled Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B**ch,” and Offset directed its accompanying visuals.

Amid the critical acclaim and praise, one lyric in particular caught her fans’ attention: “Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” Listeners took it as a diss toward women who buy from the fashion house. However, Cardi B explained it was a reference to Cam’ron’s 2011 “Hey Muma” during an Instagram Live.

She stated, “Now everybody’s jumping me. I’m not trying to be on some rich s**t and everything. This is just real New York s**t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?” As promised, the rapper took a trip to a nearby Coach store on Tuesday (March 5), where she walked viewers through picking up her next accessory.

“Come with me to buy a Coach bag,” Cardi B captioned the TikTok video. In the comment section, one fan shared, “I’ve been rocking Coach lately. I don’t need the prices going up.” Another said, “Well, let me go ahead and buy [it] before prices go up.”

Notably, the trip to the store came on the heels of Cam’ron responding to Cardi’s explanation on Monday (March 4). “Yo, Cardi B, this ain’t ‘Bardi B.’ Stand on them bars! I followed you 10 years ago ’cause you ain’t give a f**k,” he wrote on Instagram. “Now you’re copping a plea! How [are you saying], ‘Ain’t on no rich s**t’ and you RICH? F**k them people. You earned the right to wear what the f**k you want.”

Meanwhile, a feud seemingly began brewing between BIA and Cardi B after the former responded to a tweet accusing the “Up” hitmaker of stealing her style. A stan account compared the music snippet played at the end of the “Like What (Freestyle)” video to the self-proclaimed Perico Princess’ “FALLBACK.”

Cardi B appeared to respond to the shade via Twitter. She said, “B**ches make a fool of themselves every single time. I’ma show [you] something when I release this song, [though].” It’s possible that the rapper’s upcoming record could appear on her highly anticipated sophomore album.