Cardi B Buys A Coach Bag Amid “Like What (Freestyle)” Lyric Controversy
Last Friday (March 1), Cardi B debuted her first musical offering of 2024, “Like What (Freestyle).” The song sampled Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B**ch,” and Offset directed its accompanying visuals.
Amid the critical acclaim and praise, one lyric in particular caught her fans’ attention: “Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want.” Listeners took it as a diss toward women who buy from the fashion house. However, Cardi B explained it was a reference to Cam’ron’s 2011 “Hey Muma” during an Instagram Live.
She stated, “Now everybody’s jumping me. I’m not trying to be on some rich s**t and everything. This is just real New York s**t. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all. I’ma buy me a Coach bag tomorrow, you hear me?” As promised, the rapper took a trip to a nearby Coach store on Tuesday (March 5), where she walked viewers through picking up her next accessory.
“Come with me to buy a Coach bag,” Cardi B captioned the TikTok video. In the comment section, one fan shared, “I’ve been rocking Coach lately. I don’t need the prices going up.” Another said, “Well, let me go ahead and buy [it] before prices go up.”
@iamcardib
Come with me to buy a Coach bag 👜
Notably, the trip to the store came on the heels of Cam’ron responding to Cardi’s explanation on Monday (March 4). “Yo, Cardi B, this ain’t ‘Bardi B.’ Stand on them bars! I followed you 10 years ago ’cause you ain’t give a f**k,” he wrote on Instagram. “Now you’re copping a plea! How [are you saying], ‘Ain’t on no rich s**t’ and you RICH? F**k them people. You earned the right to wear what the f**k you want.”
Meanwhile, a feud seemingly began brewing between BIA and Cardi B after the former responded to a tweet accusing the “Up” hitmaker of stealing her style. A stan account compared the music snippet played at the end of the “Like What (Freestyle)” video to the self-proclaimed Perico Princess’ “FALLBACK.”
Cardi B appeared to respond to the shade via Twitter. She said, “B**ches make a fool of themselves every single time. I’ma show [you] something when I release this song, [though].” It’s possible that the rapper’s upcoming record could appear on her highly anticipated sophomore album.
Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time 😂.. ima show ya something when I release this song tho 😉
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 5, 2024