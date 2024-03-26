SZA

Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images

SZA Is Reportedly Starting 'LANA' "From Scratch" Due To Leaks

By Malcolm Trapp
  03.26.2024

It appears that SZA’s forthcoming project, LANA, will be out on a much later date than expected.

In a now-deleted tweet on Monday (March 25) night, the artist wrote, “So, we’ll make this really simple. Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting LANA from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.”

Luckily, SZA revealed that she won’t be leaving fans without music altogether. “I’ll round up the leaks y’all already got, and [you all] can have those. Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY,” the artist added.

In January, the TDE songstress expressed frustration over her music being shared online illegally. She also threatened to take legal action against the person responsible for distributing her unauthorized songs.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING. THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY,” she shared on Twitter. “YOU ARE A F**KING THIEF, AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW. I AM TIRED.” 

The singer’s manager, Punch, subsequently weighed in. His post read, “When music leaks, it often [leads] to delays and/or canceling whole projects.”

LANA was initially intended to include seven to 10 new records. However, with parts of the project being illegally uploaded and SZA redoing the LP, the number of songs may change.

In 2022, SZA released her chart-topping album, SOS. It contained standout cuts like “Snooze,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Open Arms.” Meanwhile, Travis Scott, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Don Toliver also made guest appearances. “Ghost In The Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, while “Snooze” took home Best R&B Song.

To celebrate the LP’s one-year anniversary, SZA shared six possible covers for LANA on her Instagram.

News
SZA

