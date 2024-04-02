News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images SZA, Beyoncé, And Ice Spice Win Big At The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards / 04.02.2024

Monday (April 1) saw several of Hip Hop and R&B’s favorites take home a number of trophies at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hosted by Ludacris, SZA led the night with a whopping four wins.

She clinched accolades in R&B Song of the Year for “Snooze,” R&B Album of the Year for 2022’s SOS, and R&B Artist of the Year. Additionally, the TDE songstress’ smash hit “Kill Bill” took home an award for Song of the Year.

Elsewhere, Lil Durk earned Hip Hop Song of the Year for his collaboration with J. Cole on “All My Life.” Metro Boomin and Drake were also honored with Hip Hop Album of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year, respectively. Meanwhile, Bronx hitmaker Ice Spice received Best New Artist (Hip Hop), beating out worthy contenders like Doechii, Sexyy Red, Lola Brooke, and Young Nudy.

“This is so crazy. I was just at Lizzo’s house, looking at all her wards. She has an Emmy in there; it was crazy. It was a bunch of these [iHeartRadio Awards trophies], and I was like, ‘Wow!’ It’s just so crazy I have my own,” SZA shared during her acceptance speech for Song of the Year. “[Thank you] to Rob [Bisel] for making this fire a** beat. Thank you to everybody that was involved in this record.”

She concluded, “Thank you to my ex-fiancé; I wish you the best, but genuinely, I’m so grateful. God bless everybody. Have a good evening.”

Beyoncé, who just released COWBOY CARTER last Friday (March 29), was another highlight of the ceremony. She was honored with the Innovator Award, a recognition she received from Stevie Wonder. Grateful for the recognition, the icon extended her thanks to the 73-year-old for his harmonica performance on “JOLENE” and dedicated the achievement to trailblazers in the music industry.