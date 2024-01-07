News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images SZA Issues Fiery Response To Music Being Leaked: "YOU ARE A F**KING THIEF" / 01.07.2024

SZA is taking a strong stand against the unauthorized leaking of her music. With her new project, LANA — the deluxe version of 2022’s SOS — on the way, the TDE songstress expressed her frustration and intent to take legal action against those releasing her songs without permission.

On Saturday (Jan. 6), SZA voiced her anger on Twitter. She wrote, “LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING. THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A F**KING THIEF, AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW. I AM TIRED.”

The “Hit Different” hitmaker’s manager, Punch, also spoke more about the consequences. His post read, “When music leaks, it often [leads] to delays and/or canceling whole projects.”

This isn’t the first time SZA has spoken out against leaks. In a November 2023 interview with Variety, she highlighted their detrimental impact on her creative process and ownership of her work. “When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it’s not mine anymore; it’s actually yours. It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared,” the artist explained.

SZA previously informed fans that LANA would feature seven to 10 new records. Although a tracklist or single hasn’t been announced, she shared several of what appeared to be album covers for the project.

In the meantime, the singer has the 2024 Grammy Awards to look forward to. She’s currently leading with nine nominations, including for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Kill Bill” and Album of the Year for SOS. The latter debuted with other standout cuts like “Snooze,” “Nobody Gets Me” and “Open Arms.” Meanwhile, Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Phoebe Bridgers and Don Toliver also made guest appearances.

Outside of her own work, SZA contributed to Drake’s “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy” in 2023.