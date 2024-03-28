Ice Spice

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Spice Hilariously Cops Out Of Completing "Hot Ones": "I'm Not Going To Do That To Myself"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.28.2024

Ice Spice faced the heat on “Hot Ones” today (March 28), bowing out with just two wings left uneaten. “This is so bad,” she confessed while nearly in tears. Despite her claim of being a veteran spicy food eater, the “Deli” rapper joined Pusha T, Lil Yachty, and DJ Khaled on the show’s wall of shame after refusing to try the MataSanos Hot Sauce. 

During her conversation with host Sean Evans, Ice discussed everything from her style to what goes into creating new songs. “I usually work on the hook first, I feel like, and then the verses come after. [But] there is a track on the album I just went straight into a verse, and there’s not really a hook. I’m excited to see what the fans think about that one,” the artist explained.

When asked about her favorite music videos that she’s done, Ice named her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana (Remix).” The visuals have over 135 million YouTube views to date, while the song itself landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “I was just so excited. Oh my God, I’ve never been that excited on [set],” she shared. “And the bedroom scene, that was so fun. Being on the bed bouncing around with Nicki — who does that?”

Before “Hot Ones” ended, Ice took a moment to promote her forthcoming debut album, Y2K. The title was inspired by her birth date, Jan. 1, 2000. As announced on Instagram, she completed recording the project earlier this month. Although no features have been announced yet, the rapper previously teased a “crazy collaboration.”

It’s also likely that RIOTUSA, the beatmaker behind hits such as “In Ha Mood” and “Barbie World,” will lend production to the LP. Speaking on their working relationship, Ice said, “I would be trying to freestyle and send little voice notes, rapping and stuff to my friends. He was gassing me the most out of all my friends. So I was like, ‘Maybe we can just work on something.’”

