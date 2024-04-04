News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Launches Cryptic Website Alongside "TEXAS HOLD 'EM (PONY UP REMIX)" Release / 04.04.2024

At midnight (April 4), Beyoncé launched a new remix of her chart-topping single “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” The standout cut from COWBOY CARTER got updated with fresh, new energy and additional lyrics.

“Woke up this morning, my heart keeps racing/ Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation/ Need you to end this drought, take me downtown,” she sings on the updated track. “Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby/ Let’s get weekend wasted/ Might as well just throw it all/ And pony up, don’t hold back on me.”

Notably, the original musical offering made Beyoncé the first Black woman to lead Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking her 13th Hot 100 No. 1. Listen to “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM (PONY UP REMIX)” below.

Coinciding with the remix, Beyoncé teased potential new projects through the launch of a cryptic website, beencountry.com, on Wednesday (April 3) evening. The home page included a mix of childhood and contemporary images of the musician. It also hinted at the roots of her COWBOY CARTER persona and sparked speculation among her fans about a possible tour announcement.

“Beyoncé is singing her freakin’ face off on this remix,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another shared, “Beyoncé made this remix for NOLA Hive since we won the mute challenge.”

Elsewhere, one user joked, “Beyoncé needs to start paying some bills around this [motherf**ker] since she wanna tour so bad. WHERE AM I GON’ GET THE MONEY FROM, HORSE LADY?” Check out more reactions below.

Beyonce made this remix for NOLA Hive since we won the mute challenge 😘 pic.twitter.com/OSzeq3Js4E — CUNTboy Carter🤠 (@YallQunt) April 4, 2024

Beyoncé the only MF to drop a remix damn near midnight out the blue….. what happened to sleep?? pic.twitter.com/aw7Fg5KArA — 💎 | Cowboy Carta (@BadBitchCarta) April 4, 2024

Beyoncé really released a bounce remix on a Wednesday night like it was nothing😭 — Simba🦁 (@Jaeleone) April 4, 2024

Beyoncé need to start paying some bills around this mf since she wanna tour so bad WHERE AM I GONE GET THE MONEY FROM HORSE LADY???? — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 4, 2024

Beyoncé is going on tour this year yall. I can’t. Omggg. I got so many trips and concerts planned this year. pic.twitter.com/v8VwDVeVll — Big Dude♌ (@joyner___) April 4, 2024

Beyoncé is NOT creating a whole website and putting up posters outside just for merch! Let’s be so serious right now…. pic.twitter.com/ukIikPiv1N — 💎 | Cowboy Carta (@BadBitchCarta) April 4, 2024

COWBOY CARTER came out on March 29 with a whopping 27 songs. It included contributions from Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more. Songs like “BLACKBIIRD,” “JOLENE,” “BODYGUARD,” and “SPAGHETTII” were among fan favorites.

According to REVOLT, Beyoncé’s album also broke Spotify’s record for the most-streamed LP in a single day of this year.