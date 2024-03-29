New Music Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Showers Beyoncé With Love Following 'COWBOY CARTER' Release / 03.29.2024

Today (March 29), Beyoncé released her country-inspired album, introducing the world to COWBOY CARTER. The 27-song body of work included previously-heard singles “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” It also boasted collaborations with icons like Willie Nelson.

Additional features on the project included Linda Martell, Shaboozey, Rumi Carter, Tanner Adell, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, to mention a few. Production was handled by the likes of Hit-Boy, Killah B and Nathan Ferraro. Based on social media’s reaction to the LP, some of the standout cuts included “BODYGUARD,” “JOLENE” and “DAUGHTER.”

COWBOY CARTER followed the release of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE, continuing a trilogy that the music icon first teased in 2022. The more recent offering was revealed to be five years in the making. In an Instagram post earlier this month, she seemingly shared that feeling unwelcome in the country genre inspired her to “propel past the limitations.”

“The joy of creating music is that there are no rules. The more I see the world evolving the more I felt a deeper connection to purity. With artificial intelligence and digital filters and programming, I wanted to go back to real instruments, and I used very old ones,” Beyoncé shared in a press statement. “I didn’t want some layers of instruments like strings, especially guitars, and organs, perfectly in tune. I kept some songs raw and leaned into folk. All the sounds were so organic and human, everyday things like the wind, snaps, and even the sounds of birds and chickens, the sounds of nature.”

The artist’s fans were undoubtedly pleased with the new project, as evidenced by the flood of praise on Twitter. Peep some of the standout reactions below.

She literally took the genre, did it how they used to do it, did it how they're doing it now, and then did it how she wanted to do it. Now THAT'S how you do it. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/VS9bGToc7i — kowboy KENaissance🐎 (@_kengrace) March 29, 2024

Is it just me or does #COWBOYCARTER also give gospel/funk influences too? Like country yes, absolutely but this was a journey through + an ode to ALL of our musical roots. Like it felt like a RIDE. Same as Renaissance but a COMPLETELY different feel (extremely positive) — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) March 29, 2024

genres… are a funny lil concept aren’t they… yes they are. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/IzGTzsX9BH — Goonica Denise Arnold (@goonica_denise) March 29, 2024

Yea this is giving roadtrip, with my mains this summer. Blasting this album, babushkas n vibes .. #COWBOYCARTER — Juan Veloz (@JVELOZZ) March 29, 2024

She made this for people who like to digest music, not just listen #COWBOYCARTER — Xay. (@xavierjaron) March 29, 2024

RENAISSANCE not only debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart but also cemented Beyoncé as the most Grammy Award-winning artist. It featured hits like “BREAK MY SOUL” and “CUFF IT.” She followed the project up with a record-breaking tour and one of 2023’s highest-grossing concert films.

Only time will tell if COWBOY CARTER will do the same, but from the looks of it, the album is a top contender for No. 1.