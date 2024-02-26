News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Earns Her 13th No. 1 On The 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart With "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" / 02.26.2024

Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” ascended to the peak of Billboard‘s Hot 100. The achievement marked her ninth solo No. 1 and her 13th overall, including previous hits with Destiny’s Child.

The publication confirmed the news today (Feb. 26), noting that it was Beyoncé’s first time topping the chart since 2022’s “BREAK MY SOUL.” It’s also worth mentioning that “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” ousted Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” from the No. 1 spot, which dominated much of January and February.

As reported by Luminate, the country record amassed 29 million streams, 29,000 sales, and 16 million radio impressions. The pop icon also became the first Black woman to lead Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in modern music history, with “TEXAS HOLD “EM” maintaining its top position this week. The track also made an impression on the Country Airplay index by climbing to 34th place.

Fans can expect to see the single on RENAISSANCE ACT II alongside “16 CARRIAGES.” The LP is slated to hit streaming platforms on March 29.

Elsewhere on this week’s Hot 100 rankings, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti landed at No. 4. Earlier this month, the record was vying for the top spot but inevitably ran into some pushback from Taylor Swift fans due to the singer being mentioned in one of the lyrics. A stan account rallied others to stream “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” to block the song from reaching No. 1 on the index. Ironically, both releases were beat by Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

In related Beyoncé news, the singer debuted her haircare brand, Cécred, last Tuesday (Feb. 20). It launched with a clarifying shampoo, scalp scrub, treatment mask, and several other products. She also hosted an event in Los Angeles to celebrate.