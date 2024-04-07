News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images DaBaby Shares Video Of Him Getting Groped By An Older Fan / 04.07.2024

On Sunday (April 7) morning, a video of DaBaby’s interesting interaction with an older female fan at a gas station made the rounds.

While the “Rockstar” emcee sat in his car, the fan was excited to see him, saying, “I am on my way to work. Oh my God, why is my phone acting stupid as f**k.” The rapper replied, “C’mon, Auntie, I gotta ride.” Shortly after, the female fan took a selfie with the award-winning rapper, sitting on his lap.

DaBaby said, “Oh, you sitting in my lap, ain’t ya’?” She boldly responded, “You d**n right, I want to f**king f**k you, God, dammit.” When she got up, she complimented his Rolls Royce before grabbing his crotch area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIRK (@dababy)

Once she left, DaBaby looked at the passenger in his car recording and said, “She sexually assaulted me, boy, let’s go.” One fan commented, “That picture must be going straight to her Facebook profile pic.” Someone else claimed, “He made sure to get his footage because y’all fans be trying it.”

Another fan jokingly posted the intro to “Law and Order: SVU” writing, “In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.”

Recently, the North Carolina-born rapper declared that he was going to stop drinking alcohol after an embarrassing experience with his daughter. He claimed, “It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more.” He warned fans and friends against offering him drinks by stating, “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that.”

In the same video, DaBaby issued a stern warning. He shared, “You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f**k out. It’s as simple as that. We gon’ get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”