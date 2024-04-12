News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Drake Gets Dismissed From Astroworld Festival Tragedy Lawsuits / 04.12.2024

According to a Harris County court ruling on Wednesday (April 10), Drake has been dismissed from lawsuits related to the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The legal action stemmed from a deadly crowd surge at the music event organized by Travis Scott, which resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees and injuries to many others. Drake was sued for his alleged involvement in the matter.

Court documents revealed that the Toronto native sought dismissal of the lawsuit in March, arguing he was unaware of the event’s safety hazards during his 14-minute set. “Mr. Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his performance,” the rapper’s attorney stated.

Following the event, Drake voiced his sorrow via Instagram. “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” the musician’s statement read. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief, but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The court’s decision to grant Drake a summary judgment came as other defendants — including Apple Inc., Scott, and Cactus Jack — were denied similar requests earlier this week. The Houston native’s attorney argued that safety and security were “not the job of performing artists.”

Meanwhile, investigations into the festival highlighted several contributing factors to the tragedy, such as alleged overcrowded viewing areas and insufficient safety measures for the planned 50,000 attendees. Reports also noted the presence of gate-crashers and obstructed sightlines due to the event layout at NRG Park.