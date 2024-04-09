News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Agrees To Settle Differences With Man In Philadelphia: "Let’s Meet Today!” / 04.09.2024

Meek Mill seemingly has beef with a lot of people. Yesterday (April 8), he called out former MMG labelmate Wale for taking pictures with his former friend. The pair’s beef escalated with the “1942 Flows” rapper threatening to physically assault the DMV artist.

Today (April 9), DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of a man named Mike Knox calling out the Philadelphia native about something he said over the phone. In the lengthy caption, the man asked Meek to meet up to settle their issues, to which he agreed.

“[Meek Mill], we [have] always been cool, and I always showed you nothing but love and support, but today that stops. What you said on that phone to me yesterday, you gonna have to say that to my face,” Knox’s post read. “Don’t stand behind [your] n**gas and talk crazy because I don’t need n**gas behind me to stand on anything I say. Me and you can meet up anywhere, cut the block off, and figure this s**t out today. I am in Philly all day. All I ever did was talk good about you [in] interviews and saluted you.”

Meek responded, “[Let’s] talk face to face. I’m in Philly now. I called you 10 times!” A separate response from his account read, “Let’s meet today!”

As of late, Meek has been going back-and-forth with several people. 50 Cent recently poked fun at the rapper after an incident involving the “Going Bad” hitmaker’s 12-year-old son. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia native and Antonio Brown traded words on Twitter, where he accused the former NFL player of messaging a “lil’ girl.”

On a more positive note, Meek released HEATHENISM in February. The five-song offering featured frequent collaborators Fivio Foreign and Future. Meanwhile, production was handled by the likes of CuBeatz, Landstrip Chip and Nick Papz, to mention a few.