On Monday (April 8) morning, Meek Mill took aim at former labelmate and collaborator Wale for taking photos with his former friend, Dean Stay Reddy. The two artists, who haven’t always been on the best of terms, subsequently traded words with one another on Twitter.

In a now-deleted post, Meek wrote, “Wale never liked me… Now, I’ma treat him like the streets every time I see him. I gave him 1,000 chances. These guys be thinking they linking with the enemy. Clown a** n**ga. I wish I woulda [known] the other day; I woulda stretched you!”

Wale responded, “When [you] get in other people’s unserious drama in this industry, 90 [percent] of the time, they be back friends eventually, and then [you] look silly in the end, so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions.”

In January, Stay Reddy, who was Meek’s close friend at one point, previously accused the Philadelphia native of spitting on Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, in March, he sat down with DJ Akademiks for a nearly three-hour interview, during which the pair discussed the Dream Chasers Records founder in depth.

Later in his Twitter tirade, Meek referenced a separate interview from Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast. In the attached clip, rapper Ant Glizzy accused Wale of trying to “backdoor” the “Dreams and Nightmares” hitmaker.

“I ignored this because if this was true, you would be in danger, but now I see you around guys that’s on full Meek campaigns. I get you,” he wrote. Another post read, “If I call Glizzy and he says, ‘Yeah,’ that’s a different level of danger I have to [associate] with you… I just didn’t ask because I’m more developed, and I know you a h**! But believe [me, if] I find out any of this true, I’m on you!”

Read more of Meek's tweets below.

Meek’s issues with Wale reportedly began after the “Lotus Flower Bomb” artist didn’t help promote Dreams Worth More Than Money online. The pair eventually reunited with 2019’s “Routine,” which featured Rick Ross. The Washington, D.C. singer and rapper also appeared on “Fine Lines” from Too Good To Be True in 2023.