Chris Brown Reveals 'Breezy' Tracklist / 06.22.2022

In less than 48 hours, Chris Brown will release his 10th studio album Breezy.

After dropping the steamy video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” with Normani, the singer has shared what appears to be the final tracklist via Instagram. The 24-track set is filled with features, starting with Lil Durk and Capella Grey on the opener “Wheels Fall Off.” Yung Bleu and Lil Wayne team up on “Possessive” and Wizkid joins Breezy on the recently-released “Call Me Every Day.”

The star-studded lineup also includes Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Blxst, and Breezy’s tourmate Lil Baby, who guests on “Addicted.” “Iffy,” which dropped in January, is featured as a bonus track.

Chris revealed that he recorded around 250 songs for the album before narrowing it down to 24 tracks.

“The features that I did have, they’re people that I have a natural, genuine relationship with and people that I feel are very talented,” he told Big Boy.

Breezy arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

Breezy Tracklist

1. “Wheels Fall Off” feat. Capella Grey and Lil Durk

2. “CAB” feat. Fivio Foreign

3. “Pitch Black”

4. “Possessive” feat. Yung Bleu and Lil Wayne

5. “Addicted” feat. Lil Baby

6. “Call Me Every Day” feat. Wizkid

7. “Closure” feat. H.E.R.

8. “Need You Right Here” feat. Bryson Tiller

9. “Sex Memories” feat. Ella Mai

10. “Hmhmm” feat. Est GEE

11. “Psychic” feat. Jack Harlow

12. “Show It” feat. Blxst

13. “Sleep at Night”

14. “Passing Time”

15. “WE (Warm Embrace)”

16. “Forbidden”

17. “Bad Then A” feat. Tory Lanez

18. “Survive the Night”

19. “Dream”

20. “Slide”

21. “Harder”

22. “On Some New Shit”

23. “Luckiest Man”

24. “Iffy”