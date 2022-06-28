News Erika Goldring/WireImage Roddy Ricch Reveals 'Big 3' Rappers of His Generation / 06.28.2022

Who’s in Roddy Ricch’s Big 3?

While promoting his new EP The Big 3, the rapper paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where he was asked to name the three biggest rappers of his generation. The only stipulation was that they had to be between the ages of 20 and 25.

Roddy rattled off his top 3, including himself, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Kodak Black, citing the latter’s contributions to Kendrick Lamar’s album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“Kodak been coming off kinda crazy,” Roddy said. “He was good on the Kendrick album, that ‘Silent Hill’ was cool.”

His list sparked a debate on social media. NLE Choppa weighed in by questioning why he wasn’t included in the conversation, backing it up with a list of accomplishments.

“Best under 25. It’s crazy to not mention me when you realize I’m only 19,” Choppa tweeted. “You don’t have to like my music but my numbers are undeniable. 16 Gold And Platinum Plaques, 6 Songs Over 100M, 6 Billion Streams Worldwide, Sold Out Tour In US, Also Currently Selling out EUROPE TOO.”

While Roddy’s list only included rappers 20-25, the 19-year-old MC argued that his age shouldn’t make a difference. “You can’t compare me to no ni**a. I’m literally the youngest doing it and it ain’t one person at my age done what I’ve done so far,” he said. “Everybody else got at least 3 years on me average. Then it’s me 3 years in the game and I’ve already did more than some ni**as whole career.”

On Friday, Roddy surprised fans with his new EP The Big 3, his first project since December’s Live Life Fast, featuring a trio of tracks.

He also joined Ella Mai for a performance of their collaboration “How” at Sunday’s BET Awards.