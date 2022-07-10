News Sean Zanni/Getty Images Nicki Minaj Responds to Pregnancy Rumors / 07.10.2022

Is Papa Bear about to become a brother?

Nicki Minaj is responding to rumors that she’s pregnant following her appearance at Essence Festival earlier this month. The rap queen had social media buzzing over whether she was expecting her second child after she appeared to show visible signs of pregnancy when she performed in New Orleans.

After touching down in the U.K. for Wireless Festival tonight, the 39-year-old rapper addressed the pregnancy rumors on Instagram Live when asked by fans.

Nicki Minaj playing pregnant or not pregnant on IG live and talking to JT pic.twitter.com/YZhH0yQpbk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 10, 2022

“Am I pregnant?” Nicki responded before making a funny face.

“I did mean to tweet this, I’m not fat y’all, I’m pregnant,” she continued before clarifying her comments.

“Oh wait, did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong. I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat,” she laughed, only creating more confusion.

“But thanks guys for all the congratulatory messages,” Nicki added.

It remains to be seen if she is actually pregnant with her second child or if she’s just trolling fans. Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty have a son, Papa Bear, who was born in September 2020.

Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Petty to one year of home detention, three years probation, and a $55,000 fine after taking a plea deal last year and admitting that he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki will take the stage tonight at Wireless Festival in London and is also slated to headline Rolling Loud New York in September.