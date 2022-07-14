News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé Joins TikTok, Brings Full Music Catalog / 07.14.2022

Beyoncé is officially on TikTok.

The music icon has joined the short-form video app and posted her first TikTok compiled of user-generated content inspired by her latest hit “Break My Soul.” The clip, which already has over 1 million plays, features fans singing and dancing along to the song, including a cameo from Cardi B.

Along with the video, Bey thanked the TikTok community for their support. “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Additionally, Queen Bey’s entire catalog is now available for TikTok creators to use in their videos, including hits like “Halo” and “Single Ladies.”

Beyoncé has already racked up over 3.4 million followers on TikTok within hours of her first video post.

This all comes as she gets ready to release her seventh studio album Renaissance on July 29. The lead single remains in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” Bey said while revealing the cover art last month. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She continued, “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”