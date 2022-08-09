News Getty Images Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Team Up on 'Make Me Say It Again, Girl' / 08.09.2022

Fresh off the chart-topping release of Renaissance, Beyoncé is teaming up with Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers.

Queen Bey duets with the legendary R&B crooner on a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)” off the group’s 1975 album The Heat Is On. The song premiered on iHeartRadio stations and will be available on streaming services this Friday.

“Oh, I believe you are a rainbow,” Bey sings before Ron responds, “All the heaven I need to see.”

The collaboration was first announced back in June 2021. It is set to appear on The Isley Brothers’ upcoming album, which previously spawned the Snoop Dogg-assisted single “Friends & Family.”

According to Variety, the album is also expected to include Drake, Rick Ross, Trey Songz, and Alicia Keys, with production from 1500 or Nothin’, Scott Storch, and Eric Hudson.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” arrives on the heels of Renaissance, which became Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the biggest debut for a female artist this year. She also has the No. 1 single in the country with “Break My Soul.”

Listen to a snippet of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” before it arrives Friday.