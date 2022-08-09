News Getty Images Pete Davidson Reportedly in Trauma Therapy Over Kanye West's Harassment / 08.09.2022

Kanye West’s bullying is no laughing matter.

Pete Davidson is reportedly seeking help for the constant harassment he has received from the rapper, a source close to the comedian tells PEOPLE.

According to the report, the “SNL” alum has been in trauma therapy since April due to threatening messages that West has posted on social media while Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider says.

The report comes just a day after Ye celebrated Pete’s breakup with Kim by posting a fake New York Times headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

He also trolled Kid Cudi after bottles were thrown at him at Rolling Loud Miami last month. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” read the mock newspaper.

Kanye West gives us the morning news by trolling the Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian break up while taking a shot at Kid Cudi. pic.twitter.com/mzvVYw7cPe — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 8, 2022

Kim was reportedly furious after Ye’s post and demanded that he remove it, which he eventually did. “Kim is livid and incredibly upset,” a source told Page Six. “Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about.”

On Friday, it was announced that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

A source says that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

“Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career,” adds the insider.

Kanye has repeatedly attacked Davidson while he and Kim were dating, and even depicted his kidnapping and burial in the video for his “Eazy” collaboration with The Game.

Amid the drama, Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still moving forward. “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” a source tells Page Six.