Music Videos Megan Thee Stallion Shows Out in 'Her' Video / 08.15.2022

Hot on the heels of her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion drops the video for “Her.”

In the black-and-white clip, directed by Colin Tilley, the Hot Girl shows out with her choreographed moves while serving fierce looks.

“No matter what they do or say, it ain’t no gettin’ rid of me / I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece,” Meg raps on the empowering anthem.

“Her” is a standout off Traumazine, which features appearances from Future, Dua Lipa, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, and more. Megan’s sophomore album is expected to debut at No. 2 with 40-50,000 in sales.

“Traumazine basically means like, facing yourself, like what you go through when you finally decide to accept what you’ve been through and come out on the other end as the person that you see yourself becoming, or that you wanna be,” Megan told SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie. “So I feel like I had to make up a new word for this new experience that I’m going through.”