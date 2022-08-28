Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Drops Remix to Skeng's 'Likkle Miss'

By Devin
  /  08.28.2022

Ahead of tonight’s VMAs, Nicki Minaj comes through with new music.

The Queen of Rap joins Jamaican dancehall star Skeng on the official remix to his single “Likkle Miss,” which was released to streaming services on Sunday.

“Caribbean girls run it,” Nicki declares while repping her Trini roots on her playful verse. “Dancehall need this / The whole place shake it / Boom boom / That ass clapping on his dick all night / He in Jamaica moving bricks all white.”

The song has been added to Nicki’s greatest hits album Queen Radio: Volume 1, which dropped Friday. The compilation features some of the biggest songs from her discography including “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her first solo No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tonight, Nicki be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs and perform for the first since since 2018.

New Music
Nicki Minaj

