Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Rumor She Told Nicki Minaj to Get an Abortion

Nicki Minaj got into some thangz during the latest episode of Queen Radio.

The “Super Freaky Girl” put her “opps” on blast including one unidentified artist, who apparently suggested that Nicki get an abortion after she refused an alcoholic beverage prior to the birth of her son in September 2020.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” Nicki told fans during what she called Nicki’s “Tea Party.” “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic.’ Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant, and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations.”

However, she said the person attempted to win public favor by sending her flowers after she won the MTV Video Vanguard Award. “But then, when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers.’ I didn’t even let them shits in my motherfu**in’ house, clown.”

The Barbz began to speculate the identity of Nicki’s blind item, with some suggesting that it was her “Hot Girl Summer” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion. After her name was dragged on Twitter, Megan promptly shut down the accusation.

“LIE,” she said in response to a tweet suggesting that Nicki was accusing her of “encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.”

Another Nicki fan told Megan, “No names were mentioned but u were first to respond?” to which Megan said she was simply replying to the tweet that mentioned her name. “So this person didn’t mention me?” she asked.

“If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on Twitter?” she added. “If someone directly @ my name … why do they be confused when I reply lol?”

Nicki also shared other blind items during Sunday’s Queen Radio, including one about a person who was “resorting to voodoo and witchcraft” to harm her.

On Friday, Nicki is set to drop her new collaboration with BLEU, “Love in the Way.” Listen to a snippet below.