News Leon Bennett/WireImage Police Investigating Whether Instagram Post Prompted PnB Rock Killing / 09.14.2022

An investigation is underway in the murder of PnB Rock.

On Monday, the Philadelphia rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles, where he was dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

According to NBC News, the LAPD is looking into a social media post made by Sibounheuang, which may have prompted the attack. The Instagram Story was posted 20 minutes before the shooting and tagged the location of the restaurant.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Sibounheuang is cooperating with investigators and should not be blamed.

A man inside the restaurant demanded PnB’s jewelry and valuables, a struggle ensued, and it ended with the rapper being shot several times, according to Moore.

Detectives are working hard to track down the killer, who fled the scene in a vehicle driven by someone else. The chief said an “extensive amount of jewelry” was taken during the armed robbery.

“And as they are there enjoying a simple meal he was brutally attacked,” Moore said. “Simply over the jewelry and the valuables he had on his person.”

Prior to the shooting, PnB posted a video of himself driving with his girlfriend as he flashed an iced-out watch and several chains.

PnB Rock’s last instagram story. Dead at age 30. Smh. Wow pic.twitter.com/3SwNIWa9AE — ✨Lanré✨ (@SikiraT) September 13, 2022

On social media, fans and friends paid tribute to the 30-year-old rapper, including Nicki Minaj, who seemed to call out PnB’s girlfriend for sharing his whereabouts. “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she tweeted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????!”

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

In an interview with Akademiks last week, PnB spoke about a recent incident where he felt unsafe.