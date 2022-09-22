News Desiigner Calls EST Gee 'Hot Garbage' for Charging Him $75,000 for a Verse / 09.22.2022

Desiigner is putting EST Gee on blast.

On Thursday, a heated Desiigner took to Instagram to call out the Southern rapper for reportedly overcharging him for a feature. According to Desiigner, EST Gee wanted him to pay $75,000 for a verse but Desiigner wasn’t having it.

“Opps tried to charge me $75,000,” the “Panda” hitmaker said in the since-deleted video. “EST Gee, bro, you’re garbage, you’s hot garbage.”

He continued to take shots at EST Gee’s talent and music. “You can’t perform like me. You can’t never make a song like anybody in New York City. You’re trash, bro. You’re trash.”

Desiigner had to get something off his chest after saying EST Gee wanted to charge him $75K for a feature! 👀😩👀 THOUGHTS⁉️

Desiigner, whose 2015 hit “Panda” was certified 5x platinum, did more trash talking while filming on the toilet. “Dead ass, what I’m doing right now, shitting. You feel me? Stop playing with me, for real, for real. Y’all ni**as ain’t never sell what I sold. That’s on my mother,” he laughed.

“Y’all ni**as still trap, your little gold records. Keep all them chains on your neck, boy, for real. ‘Cause you a slave to the game.”

Despite Desiigner’s disparagement, EST Gee’s star continues to rise. Earlier this month, the Louisville rapper released his latest mixtape I Never Felt Nun featuring Jack Harlow, Future, and Bryson Tiller.

Feature prices have become a contentious topic in hip-hop. Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed that she paid Future $250,000 for a verse on her single “Pressurelicious,” while JAY-Z said he doesn’t charge for his features, if you’re lucky enough to get one. Meanwhile, Game claimed that he hasn’t paid for a verse in his life.