EST Gee Storms Out Of Bootleg Kev Interview After Uncomfortable Exchange

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), EST Gee appeared on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast.” The discussion started to unravel when the host probed into the Louisville rapper’s past as a star linebacker at Indiana State University. However, veering off from the main topic of promoting his forthcoming album, El Toro 2, irritated the artist.

Gee responded, “What do that got to do with music and s**t, bro?” The situation escalated when Kev attempted to redirect the conversation toward the musician’s deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint. Without uttering a word, the “Turn The Streets Up” hitmaker stood up and exited the room.

The incident quickly went viral after Kev uploaded a video clip on YouTube with the title “EST Gee Did NOT Want to Talk About Being a Football Player.” Unfortunately, that only seemed to further antagonize Gee, who then took to Instagram to voice his grievances.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “[Bootleg Kev], you tryna play it like I walked out ‘cause of football like [I] ain’t did plenty interviews talking about playing and talk about it in my music. You [were] asking me if I remembered an old man pornstar. If I believe in aliens and the NFL combine????? WTF [does] that got to do with my album dropping Friday? And I literally just walked out [of] that interview two hours ago. You already got a clip up??? You tryna go viral.”

Gee continued, “I got real-life s**t going [on]. Ask around, [I don’t] feel like playing, so please don’t play [with] me ’cause I play crazy.”

However, Kev didn’t remain silent. He explained that Gee’s team informed him that the rapper wanted to explore unconventional topics, going beyond the usual music-centered conversation. Unfortunately, the approach backfired and resulted in a misunderstood and uncomfortable encounter.

“Apparently, he has a wide range of interests that include the ‘universe’ [and] quantum physics, etc. [What I was told]… So I approached our interview as I do every single one. Let’s have fun, shoot the s**t, and get to know who you are outside of the music [and] persona,” Kev tweeted.

