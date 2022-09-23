New Music Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Trina to Receive 'I Am Hip-Hop' Award at BET Hip-Hop Awards / 09.23.2022

Trina is finally getting her flowers.

The Miami rap icon will be honored with the “I Am Hip-Hop” award at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards next month.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” Trina said in a statement. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Trina rose to fame in 1998 with her feature on Trick Daddy’s “Nann Ni**a” and has paved the way for female rappers today. Throughout her 22-year career, she has released albums including her 2000 debut Da Baddest Bitch and her most recent, 2019’s The One.

🎤Da Baddest 🎤Ms. ‘Look Back At Me’ 🎤305’s own is the 2022 ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree. @TRINArockstarr remains at the top of the list and stayed at the top of the charts. Get ready to turn up as #BET honors the Diamond Princess at the #HipHopAwards! Oct 4 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/xNNOceE8ol — BET (@BET) September 22, 2022

She joins an illustrious list of legends who have previously received the “I Am Hip Hop” award including LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Lil’ Kim, Master P, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and last year’s recipient, Nelly.

Trina received props from her friend and collaborator Missy Elliott, who tweeted, “Most definitely deserved!! 💯 no debates @TRINArockstarr.”

Most definitely deserved!! 💯 no debates @TRINArockstarr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 22, 2022

Hosted by Fat Joe, the 17th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards will tape from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 30 and air on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET ET/PT. Performers include French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, and Pusha T, along with Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo.

Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Ye with 10 nods, and Kendrick Lamar with nine.