News Greg Doherty/Getty Images Lil Wayne Is Selling His Miami Mansion for $29 Million / 09.27.2022

Lil Wayne is on the move.

The Young Money rapper has put his Miami mansion on the market for $29.5 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Weezy’s lavish digs are located in Miami Beach’s exclusive guard-gated Allison Island, with waterfront views of Biscayne Bay. Weezy is asking nearly double the $16.75 million he paid for the house back in 2018.

Built in 2017, the 10,632-square-foot property sits on a half-acre and includes 11 bathrooms and 7 bedrooms, each with a private terrace. The eat-in gourmet kitchen features custom Italian cabinetry with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, while the great room boasts 22-foot ceilings.

The tropical-inspired backyard includes an infinity pool and open-air cabana with its own kitchen and bathroom. Other lavish features include a butler’s kitchen, wine cellars, and a home theater, decked out with suede walls.

Weezy, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, previously owned another Miami property with a rooftop skate park and a shark lagoon. He sold it for $10 million in 2017.

He also owns a home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, which he purchased last year for $15.4 million. The 12,135-square-foot modern farmhouse sits on 3.26 acres with 7 beds and 7.5 baths.