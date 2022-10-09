News Jermaine Dupri Announces Verzuz with Diddy / 10.09.2022

It’s happening.

Over a year after teasing a potential Verzuz, Jermaine Dupri has announced that he and Diddy will face off in a So So Def vs. Bad Boy hits battle. He made the big announcement during the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta on Saturday.

“The So So Def-Bad Boy Verzuz is happening,” JD told the crowd, according to HipHop-N-More.

Jermaine Dupri Confirms Verzuz Battle Between So So Def & Bad Boy 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/d2kU6DKYl9 — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 8, 2022

This comes after Diddy revealed plans for a Bad Boy and So So Def showdown in Atlanta in the wake of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s $28 million lawsuit against Triller, who acquired Verzuz in March 2021.

“Since we ain’t fu**in’ with Verzuz no more ’cause they fu**in’ around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy-So So Def in Atlanta.”

Since then, Swizz and Timbaland have settled their lawsuit with Triller and it appears that the Bad Boy and So So Def battle will take place on the platform.

Back in September 2021, JD challenged Diddy to Verzuz, but Puff rejected his offer. “You aiint got enough hits,” he told the So So Def founder. “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend.”

It’s unclear when the matchup will take place, but fans are ready. See some of the reactions below.

This is a must watch, though I think I’d have to go with bad boy — Ashley (@redshirtafc) October 9, 2022

Going to be the nuts! Badboy will kill it but so so def got some bangers! — Viku (@V1KT0R1OUS) October 9, 2022