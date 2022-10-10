News Getty Images Lizzo Claps Back at Kanye West After He Criticizes Her Weight / 10.10.2022

Lizzo has had enough.

The “About Damn Time” rapper is seemingly clapping back at Kanye West after he bodyshamed her. During his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News last week, Ye randomly brought up Lizzo and criticized her weight.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said.

He continued, “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s actually demonic.”

But Lizzo is tired of the constant attacks. Taking the stage during her “Special Tour” at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, she seemingly addressed Ye’s comments.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherfu**in’ name in their motherfu**in’ mouth for no motherf**in’ reason,” she told the crowd.

“I’m minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!” she added before jokingly asking her Canadian fans if she can stay in the country. “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Lizzo wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of Ye’s attacks. He also took aim at Diddy, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber in the wake of his “White Lives Matter” controversy. On Sunday morning, he made antisemitic remarks when he tweeted that he would soon go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He has since been restricted from both Instagram and Twitter.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote in a tweet that was removed by Twitter.

“Who you think created cancel culture?” he added in another tweet while accusing Instagram CEO Mark Zuckerberg of kicking him off the platform.

