News Getty Images DaBaby Addresses Controversial Megan Thee Stallion 'Boogeyman' Lyrics / 10.25.2022

DaBaby is sticking to his story.

Last month, he dropped his album Baby On Baby 2 on which he claims to have slept with Megan Thee Stallion in the days before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

“You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her / I was fu**in’ on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps on “Boogeyman.” “Waited to say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too / But I kept it player, ain’t say nothin’ ’bout it.”

During his visit to Hot 97, he addressed the controversial lyric, claiming that he recorded the song a year before it was released and didn’t even consider changing the lyrics.

“The song been done for real, for real. Damn near going on a year,” he said. “When I say something, it’s gon’ go out.”

When asked why he decided to air out their alleged relationship, he responded, “It is what it is. I said a long time ago, keep me out the business. It’s a song. It’s out right now. Ni**as can take it how they want to take it.”

However, he claims it was not his way of getting back at Megan, who he collaborated with on tracks including “Cash Shit” and “Cry Baby.” The two had a falling out after DaBaby collaborated with Tory in the wake of the shooting and even brought him on stage during his Rolling Loud set.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” Megan tweeted in June 2021.

Ebro suggested that DaBaby enjoyed all the controversy surrounding his career. “Nah, it’s just, I can’t duck it,” said DaBaby.

When asked why he didn’t change the Megan lyric, DaBaby explained, “I don’t change lyrics though. It don’t matter what I say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about his relationship with DaniLeigh, the mother of his child, reports that he only sold 500 tickets to a show, and his hesitancy to seek professional therapy.

“I commend myself with how much I’ve been able to keep this shit together because I’ve seen countless amounts of people around me fold,” DaBaby said.