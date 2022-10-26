News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rihanna to Release 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Song on Friday / 10.26.2022

The wait is over.

It’s been over six years, but Rihanna is set to make her highly-anticipated return to music this Friday as part of the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios appeared to tease new music from Rihanna, sharing a clip of the movie’s logo before singling out the “R” in “Forever” with the release date below it: 10.28.22. The tweet was captioned with the eyeballs emoji.

There are reports that Rihanna has recorded two songs for the sequel to the 2018 superhero blockbuster, which hits theaters Nov. 11. According to HITS Daily Double, Wakanda Forever will be accompanied by an “inspired by” album to be released on Rihanna’s label Westbury Road via Roc Nation/Def Jam.

This would mark Rihanna’s first solo release in nearly seven years. She last appeared as a featured guest on PartyNextDoor’s 2020 single “Believe It.” Her most recent album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Rihanna is setting the stage for her long-awaited comeback. She will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February amid the impending release of her ninth studio album.

Her Savage x Fenty fashion show will return to Amazon Prime Video for a fourth installment on Nov. 9 featuring performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

UPDATE: Rihanna has announced that “Lift Me Up” will arrive Friday. The song serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and is lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

It was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, who also produced the song.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on Nov. 4.

Listen to a snippet below.