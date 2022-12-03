News Getty Images DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to Takeoff: 'I'm So Happy to Call You My Brother' / 12.03.2022

Long live Takeoff.

Following tributes from Quavo, Offset, and Drake, DJ Khaled honored the late Migos rapper during his headlining set at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

“We’re gonna pay tribute to my brother. I’m sending my love to the Migos, QC,” Khaled said as photos of Takeoff were shown on the giant outdoor screens. “Rest in peace to my brother, Takeoff.”

He told the crowd to light up the sky with their phones as he reflected on their friendship. “Takeoff, we love you brother. You showed me so much love. One of the nicest people I ever met in my life,” Khaled continued. “Everytime I talked to you, you said you loved me. I hit you back and I said I love you.”

He went on to recall their last conversation. “I’ll never forget, my last text with Takeoff. Long live forever Takeoff. He said, ‘Khaled, I’m so happy to call you my brother.’ Well, I’m here to tell you… I’m so happy to you call you my brother, Takeoff.”

The We the Best mogul had the crowd singing along as he played Migos hits like “Fight Night” and “Versace” before revealing that Migos was supposed to join him on stage at the festival.

“It was going to be my surprise guest,” Khaled said, according to Billboard. “They’re still here. Make some noise for my brother, Takeoff. Takeoff is here right now. We love you. We appreciate you.”

On Friday, police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with Takeoff’s murder. Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder in the fatal shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

In addition to honoring Takeoff, Khaled brought out surprise guests Future, Rick Ross, T.I., Fat Joe, and Busta Rhymes during his Soundstorm performance.

I still can’t believe I was literally part of the crowd cheering Dj Khaled ,Rick Ross and the likes performingLIVE , yeah no in 2022 life took a sharp curve to the highway😭🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ft5y3rYhkG — Thutontle (@ThutontleJ) December 3, 2022