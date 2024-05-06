News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Ty Dolla Sign Confirms 'VULTURES 2' Will Drop On An App / 05.06.2024

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s second joint album, VULTURES 2, was supposed to come out last Friday (May 3). However, very similar to their previous body of work, it missed its release date.

On Sunday (May 5), the “Or Nah” singer gave fans an update on the project during a Kick livestream with internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. During their time together, a viewer sent a donation message that read, “Ty, is VULTURES 2 dropping on an app or on streaming services?” He answered, “On the app.”

Speculation about the platform came from a screenshot of an Instagram profile with the handle yzyapp. However, it’s worth noting that neither Ty nor Ye follows the account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@vitalythegoat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@vitalythegoat)

Nonetheless, the pair appear to be sticking with their direct-to-consumer approach. In April, Ye formally announced a May 3 debut for VULTURES 2 during Justin Laboy’s “The Download” podcast, which launched exclusively on yeezy.com. Rumors about the date previously arose after the Chicago native accidentally messaged it to a Baby Keem fan page. He said, “We in the lab now with it. [We’re] gonna release in May.”

Unfortunately, Ty didn’t confirm when listeners can expect their upcoming project during his stream with Zdorovetskiy.

VULTURES 1 was released in February during the Super Bowl LVIII weekend. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 148,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week. The 16-track offering contained features from Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, North West, Lil Durk, Nipsey Hussle, and more. The standout cut “CARNIVAL” also went No. 1 on the Hot 100.

“Rich, Ty, Carti, and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this No. 1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system,” Ye said after the record achieved the feat. “And f**k Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone [whose] parents work at Adidas, just know they tried to destroy me, and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world.”